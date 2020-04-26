$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to post sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.64.

MKC stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,526,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth about $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.