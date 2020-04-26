$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,027,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cintas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $200.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

