$102.98 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will report sales of $102.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.88 million and the lowest is $102.08 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $79.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $413.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.20 million to $414.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $429.58 million, with estimates ranging from $416.91 million to $442.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.56%.

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In related news, insider Thomas John Jastrem sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $58,993. Company insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $336.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.