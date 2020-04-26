$12.15 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to announce sales of $12.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the highest is $12.19 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $13.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $48.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.64 million to $49.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.92 million, with estimates ranging from $50.23 million to $51.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million.

ICBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. TheStreet cut County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,529 shares in the company, valued at $208,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $302,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $18.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.93. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

