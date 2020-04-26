$131.52 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post sales of $131.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.61 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $136.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $587.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.60 million to $589.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $618.42 million, with estimates ranging from $614.84 million to $622.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STMP shares. National Securities started coverage on Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 222.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMP stock opened at $147.96 on Friday. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $185.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.