$14.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will report $14.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.85 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $13.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $57.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.21 billion to $58.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $58.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $60.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 159.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 28.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

