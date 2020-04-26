$15.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to post sales of $15.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.79 billion and the highest is $15.87 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $13.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $71.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.64 billion to $71.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $95.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.30 billion to $102.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TH Data Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $204.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $519.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.57. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.