15,900 Shares in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $2,528,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at $2,606,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 13.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 768.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $117.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.55 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. CICC Research cut shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, China International Capital downgraded Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.