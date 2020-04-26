$192.49 Million in Sales Expected for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will post sales of $192.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.33 million to $200.00 million. Healthequity reported sales of $87.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full year sales of $778.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.37 million to $786.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $829.66 million, with estimates ranging from $750.92 million to $909.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Healthequity stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,907 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,570,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,437,000 after purchasing an additional 190,506 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,695,000 after purchasing an additional 246,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 344,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,791,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

