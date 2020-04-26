$193.53 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will post sales of $193.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.48 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $281.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $945.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.50 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $903.10 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle acquired 2,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $358,021.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,389.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $37.12 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

