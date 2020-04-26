$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $9.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $10.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

JBHT stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,776 shares of company stock worth $2,789,207. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,560,000 after acquiring an additional 155,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 887,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $95,999,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

