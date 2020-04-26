$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will report sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.44 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $9.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $13.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -449.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

