$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to announce $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Molson Coors Brewing reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year sales of $10.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

