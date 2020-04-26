$2.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to report $2.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.50 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year sales of $8.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $12.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

NYSE:RCL opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

