$2.29 Million in Sales Expected for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to report sales of $2.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 million and the highest is $3.00 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $10.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 million to $11.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KALV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $11.14 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after buying an additional 742,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,049,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 273,352 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.