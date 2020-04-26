$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will announce sales of $2.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the highest is $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $10.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $10.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $11.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.48.

NYSE:NSC opened at $160.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average of $183.49. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,237,708,000 after purchasing an additional 236,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after purchasing an additional 335,441 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.