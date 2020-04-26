$204.27 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post $204.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.61 million and the lowest is $196.60 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $100.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $833.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $705.41 million to $947.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,557,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 113.6% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

