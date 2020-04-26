$215.46 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to post sales of $215.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $299.08 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $226.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $876.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.80 million to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $960.73 million, with estimates ranging from $508.00 million to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NRZ opened at $5.22 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.