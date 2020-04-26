22,134 Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Acquired by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,134 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $6,209,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,617 shares of company stock worth $29,440,817. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $238.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.24. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $256.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -373.02 and a beta of 0.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

