$246.65 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce $246.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.70 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $202.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $996.00 million to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFPT. First Analysis raised shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $315,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,228 shares of company stock worth $10,664,520 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,591,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 211,925 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 764,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

