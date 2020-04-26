$279.20 Million in Sales Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will post sales of $279.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.55 million and the highest is $285.74 million. Curo Group posted sales of $277.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 271.21%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $452,695.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,656.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock valued at $26,966,580 in the last ninety days. 44.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Curo Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $216.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.13. Curo Group has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

