$279.20 Million in Sales Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will post sales of $279.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.55 million and the highest is $285.74 million. Curo Group posted sales of $277.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 271.21%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $452,695.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,656.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock valued at $26,966,580 in the last ninety days. 44.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Curo Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $216.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.13. Curo Group has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

