$294.05 Million in Sales Expected for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will post sales of $294.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.30 million to $304.80 million. Starwood Property Trust reported sales of $310.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Starwood Property Trust.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The firm had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

STWD stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.08%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,404.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,179,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,934,000 after buying an additional 41,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 126,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,887,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,648,000 after buying an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.