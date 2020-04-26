$3.21 Million in Sales Expected for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post $3.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. SAGE Therapeutics posted sales of $470,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 583%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $21.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $44.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.66 million, with estimates ranging from $11.32 million to $127.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. SAGE Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.38) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $56.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.74. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

