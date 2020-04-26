$31.51 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to post $31.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.40 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $31.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $131.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $134.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $138.05 million, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $142.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $8.93 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.06 million, a PE ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,874.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1,063.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 193,542 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.