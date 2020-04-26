$313.32 Million in Sales Expected for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will post $313.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.40 million and the lowest is $294.00 million. Dunkin Brands Group posted sales of $319.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $57.44 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

