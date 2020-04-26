32,508 Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $96.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

