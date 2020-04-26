$367.33 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post sales of $367.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.00 million and the lowest is $352.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $134.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%.

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $10.85 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $46.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

