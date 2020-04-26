$370.10 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will report $370.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $361.00 million to $379.20 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $211.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of KWR opened at $133.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $224.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf bought 3,404,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,017,040.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

