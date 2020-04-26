3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of 3M worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $147.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.80 and a 200 day moving average of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

