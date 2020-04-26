$4.13 Billion in Sales Expected for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to announce sales of $4.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the highest is $4.28 billion. PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $16.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.55 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply