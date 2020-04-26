$4.95 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post sales of $4.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.85 billion and the highest is $5.09 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $21.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.88 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.09 billion to $23.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $357,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.47 per share, for a total transaction of $714,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,789,570.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,356 shares of company stock worth $1,321,642. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in SYNNEX by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 63.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $117.34.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

