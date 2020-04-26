$412.02 Million in Sales Expected for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce $412.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $436.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $373.64 million. Wendys reported sales of $408.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.91 on Friday. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wendys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wendys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,032,000 after buying an additional 70,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth $43,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 150,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

