$415.49 Million in Sales Expected for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to post $415.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.00 million to $417.97 million. US Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $415.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.90 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $71,341.44. 34.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 48,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 61,794 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USX stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $188.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

