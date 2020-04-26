$47.11 Million in Sales Expected for Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will post sales of $47.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.92 million to $47.29 million. Brightcove reported sales of $41.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year sales of $194.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.97 million to $194.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $211.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCOV shares. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $341.77 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $48,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,192.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brightcove by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

