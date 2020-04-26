$480.63 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post sales of $480.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $489.10 million and the lowest is $469.06 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $471.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $104.37 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,463,000 after acquiring an additional 154,934 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $299,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

