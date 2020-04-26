$480.63 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post sales of $480.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $489.10 million and the lowest is $469.06 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $471.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $104.37 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,463,000 after acquiring an additional 154,934 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $299,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply