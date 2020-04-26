$52.38 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post sales of $52.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.62 million and the highest is $53.14 million. Materialise posted sales of $52.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $232.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.10 million to $234.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $262.36 million, with estimates ranging from $255.41 million to $269.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Materialise had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Materialise to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Materialise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,834,000 after buying an additional 550,395 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Materialise by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Materialise by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 549,933 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.54 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

