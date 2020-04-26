$579.55 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to post sales of $579.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $573.10 million and the highest is $586.00 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $609.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

NYSE:CRS opened at $18.16 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56.

In related news, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00. Also, Director Robert R. Mcmaster bought 1,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $42,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,876.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,865,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

