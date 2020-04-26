58,100 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LKQ by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 96,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41,370 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

