$585.85 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report $585.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.70 million to $594.00 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $228.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

VIRT opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.63 and a beta of -0.68. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.