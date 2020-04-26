66,913 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of IDEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in IDEX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in IDEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 25.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.42.

Shares of IEX opened at $152.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.63. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

