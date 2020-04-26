$78.62 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post sales of $78.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.23 million and the highest is $91.00 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $53.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $402.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.10 million to $410.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $860.57 million, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $944.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. ValuEngine upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,921.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $34,871.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $447,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,932 shares of company stock worth $1,161,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.