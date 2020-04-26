8,360 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Shares of SNPS opened at $153.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

