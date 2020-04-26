$96.91 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will post sales of $96.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.14 million and the highest is $103.70 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $113.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $404.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.69 million to $428.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $467.81 million, with estimates ranging from $450.13 million to $493.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.97. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

