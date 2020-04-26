$98.19 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report $98.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.68 million and the highest is $106.53 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $102.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $354.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.71 million to $450.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $427.98 million, with estimates ranging from $397.52 million to $462.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Randall M. Dewitt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,554.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $14.65 on Friday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.