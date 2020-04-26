$996.43 Million in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce $996.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $978.00 million. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $996.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. SunTrust Banks cut Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

