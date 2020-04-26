Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.31 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 111.8% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HADAX, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $17.11 million and $2.31 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,621.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.02577244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $242.12 or 0.03176743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00589461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00806496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00077228 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00026249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00586840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, LBank, HADAX, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.