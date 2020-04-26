Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 555 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.88 and a 200 day moving average of $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

