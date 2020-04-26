Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

