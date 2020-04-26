Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lessened by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,410 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 44.9% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of Adobe worth $114,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $344.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.45. The firm has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

