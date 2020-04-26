Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) to report sales of $8.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 million to $15.00 million. Aduro BioTech posted sales of $3.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year sales of $18.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $22.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.95 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aduro BioTech.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 477.30%.

ADRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,638,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,110 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 426.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 627,770 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 596,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 280,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. Aduro BioTech has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.